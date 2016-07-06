DERIVATIVES-DTCC on track for Q1 2018 blockchain CDS reporting
LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation plans to go live in the first quarter of 2018 with its blockchain-driven platform for credit default swaps reporting.
July 6 Aviva Plc
* Aviva plc capital markets day
* Group chief executive officer, mark wilson, will set out a number of objectives.
* These include: . Ifrs operating profit: mid-single digit growth in medium term
* cash: £7bn cumulative business unit remittances over period 2016-18
* Aviva's fundamentals are sound.
* Although it is too early to quantify precise impact of brexit, we are confident we can continue to grow
* dividend: payout ratio of 50% of operating earnings per share in 2017
* A sustainable and growing dividend is paramount and we plan to increase payout ratio to 50% in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, May 19 Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday, posting the eighth straight gain on week and hitting their highest closing level in more than 16 months, led by blue chips such as John Keells Holdings Plc.