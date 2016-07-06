July 6 Carillion Plc :
* Half-Year trading update
* Revenue and margin growth in support services
* Revenue visibility of 97 pct for 2016
* Overall, group remains on track to make further progress in 2016
* Expect our first-half performance to be led by revenue and margin growth in support
services
* Net borrowing at June 30 2016 would increase and is expected to be in region of 295 mln
stg
* Average net borrowing in line with 2015 full-year average
* At half year, value of group's order book plus probable orders was approximately 17.4 bln
stg(Dec. 31 2015: 17.4 bln stg)
* Company has a substantial pipeline of specific contract opportunities, which at half-year
was worth approximately 41.5 bln stg(Dec. 31 2015: 41.4 bln stg)
* Total first-half revenue is expected to increase and offset effect on first-half profit of
a slight reduction in underlying operating margin
* Expect average net borrowing to be in line with full-year average in 2015 of some 539 mln
stg
* We expect net borrowing to reduce by year end and our full-year expectations for cash flow
and net borrowing remain unchanged
* New first-half orders and probable orders worth approximately 2.5 bln stg
