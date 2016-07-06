DERIVATIVES-DTCC on track for Q1 2018 blockchain CDS reporting
LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation plans to go live in the first quarter of 2018 with its blockchain-driven platform for credit default swaps reporting.
July 6 Secure Trust Bank Plc
* Does not provide regulated mortgages to either owner occupiers or buy to let landlords
* Confirms that it has virtually no exposure to commercial property market
* Total lending balances outstanding amounting to a mere 31m stg as at 24 June 2016
* STB therefore has zero lending balances in respect of regulated buy to let lending
* Remains well positioned to navigate uncertainties arising following EU referendum and to pursue its strategic priorities
COLOMBO, May 19 Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday, posting the eighth straight gain on week and hitting their highest closing level in more than 16 months, led by blue chips such as John Keells Holdings Plc.