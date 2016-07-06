July 6 Topps Tiles Plc :

* Like-for-like revenues for 13 week period increased by 6.2 pct (2015: 6.0 pct)

* Currently too early to ascertain implications of result of UK referendum

* Remain confident in longer term outlook for our business and in our ability to outperform market