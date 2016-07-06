BRIEF-Xiamen Unigroup Xue to acquire stake in FIC Global's unit
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
July 6 Topps Tiles Plc :
* Like-for-like revenues for 13 week period increased by 6.2 pct (2015: 6.0 pct)
* Currently too early to ascertain implications of result of UK referendum
* Remain confident in longer term outlook for our business and in our ability to outperform market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
* Destination XL Group Inc reports first quarter financial results