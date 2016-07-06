July 6 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* After a slight decline in April and May, Guts.com had all time high gross gaming revenue (GGR) in June

* Rizk.com also showed strong performance in June, while Betspin.com performed below expectations

* Total active real money players for the three months period April-June were 81,645, compared to 83,288 for the period March-May

* Total registered users on GIG's iGaming sites Guts.com, Betspin.com and Rizk.com were 445,125 as of June 30, 2016 compared to 420,856 as of May 31, 2016

