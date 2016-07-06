BRIEF-Xiamen Unigroup Xue to acquire stake in FIC Global's unit
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
July 6 Masmovil Ibercom SA :
* Shareholders representing more than 50 percent of the company's shares agree on new lock-up of their shares
* The lock-up agreed under similar terms to those of previous agreement, which lasted a year and was due in early June Source text: bit.ly/29h29Ae
* Computer Modelling Group Ltd - revenue and costs associated with coflow are estimated to be $4.0 million and $8.3 million, respectively, for fiscal 2018