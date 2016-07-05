BRIEF-Velan receives contracts worth $55 million to supply safety related valves
* Velan receives contracts worth US$55 million to supply safety related valves for 3rd generation nuclear reactors at
July 5 Nikkei:
* NGK Insulators will add a second line to produce diesel particulate filters for car exhaust at a new plant in Poland - Nikkei
* Second line at NGK Insulators' new Poland plant to be built at cost of about 10 bln yen; plant not scheduled to begin operation until Jan 2017 - Nikkei Source text: Further company coverage:
* Sierra Metals Inc files for mixed shelf of up to C$75.0 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2qwsLca Further company coverage: