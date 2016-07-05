BRIEF-Velan receives contracts worth $55 million to supply safety related valves
* Velan receives contracts worth US$55 million to supply safety related valves for 3rd generation nuclear reactors at
July 5 Twitter Inc
* Says bret taylor appointed to the board
* Since, september 2012, taylor, has served as chief executive officer and co-founder of quip, inc
* Taylor will serve in class of directors whose term expires at annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2017
* Sierra Metals Inc files for mixed shelf of up to C$75.0 million - sec filing