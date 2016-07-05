July 5 Vogogo Inc
* Vogogo inc. Announces update on strategic alternatives
process and sale of certain assets
* There will be residual assets that special committee
intends to monetize,notably electronic money institution
authorization granted by fca in uk
* Commenced process of notifying third parties, and also all
of corp's employees, that it will be shutting down its payment
processing business
* Board has concluded by selling vogogo's risk platform and
shutting down its payment processing business
* Chief financial officer, tom wenz, will cease full-time
employment at end of july 2016 and is expected to continue for a
period on a part-time basis
