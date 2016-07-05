July 5 Sanchez Production Partners LP :
* Sanchez Production Partners acquires midstream asset in
the Eagle Ford
* Consideration for an initial payment of approximately $37
million in cash
* SPP has amended its $500 million credit facility to
stipulate conditions for investments in joint ventures
* Further modifications in credit amendment include
increasing required mortgage percentage on upstream assets to
90%
* Anticipate Carnero gathering transaction will increase
midstream revenue and adjusted EBITDA as we complete 2016 and
head into 2017
* Carnero gathering transaction expected to result in
annualized adjusted EBITDA of approximately $7.0 million
* Consideration includes assumption of Sanchez's remaining
capital commitments to Carnero, estimated at about $7.4 million
