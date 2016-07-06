July 5 Tesla Exploration Ltd

* Provides update to the Matco Guarantee and credit facility negotiations

* Its Canadian lender has called remaining undrawn portion of $2.5 million Matco guarantee in amount of $976,730

* $2.5 million indebtedness bears interest at 10% per annum

* Says company and its lenders continue to explore alternatives

* Total amount owing to Matco Investments Ltd is now $2.5 million