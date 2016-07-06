BRIEF-Campbell Soup reports Q3 earnings per share $0.58
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
July 5 Tesla Exploration Ltd
* Provides update to the Matco Guarantee and credit facility negotiations
* Its Canadian lender has called remaining undrawn portion of $2.5 million Matco guarantee in amount of $976,730
* $2.5 million indebtedness bears interest at 10% per annum
* Says company and its lenders continue to explore alternatives
* Total amount owing to Matco Investments Ltd is now $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Deere & Co - 2017/2018 projection for U.S. farm commodity prices for corn $3.40 per bushel