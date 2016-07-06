July 6 Nicox SA :

* Bausch + Lomb and Nicox announce publication of latanoprostene bunod (LBN) ophthalmic solution 0.024 pct phase 3 study results in American journal of ophthalmology

* Second published phase 3 trial to demonstrate significantly greater efficacy versus. Timolol maleate 0.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)