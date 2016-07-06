July 6 Purecircle Ltd :

* Margins are expected to have strengthened considerably in FY16 with ebitda expected to be $37 million (FY15 $23 million), an increase of 60 pct

* Sales for FY16 are expected to be not less than $138 million an increase of $11 million (9 pct) on FY15

* Net profit expected to be $15 million (FY15 $4 million) an increase of 275 pct

* Net profit is stated after charging $2m of costs associated with our main market listing in October 2015

* Shipments detained by CBP in may 2016 referred to in our 2 June 2016 statement have now been released by CBP for import into United States

* Company continues to work actively with CBP to effect a full resolution of issue for further shipments