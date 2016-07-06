DERIVATIVES-DTCC on track for Q1 2018 blockchain CDS reporting
LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation plans to go live in the first quarter of 2018 with its blockchain-driven platform for credit default swaps reporting.
July 6 London Capital Group Holdings Plc
* Immediate impact of UK's vote to leave EU has been materially positive for company in terms of both revenues and profitability
* Has also recently received a query from a regulatory authority with regard to level of regulatory fees being paid by company
* Company is in process of evaluating this and has agreed to revert to regulator on 11 July 2016
* Does not expect outcome to have a material impact on its financial position, particularly against background of LCG's financial performance since EU referendum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, May 19 Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday, posting the eighth straight gain on week and hitting their highest closing level in more than 16 months, led by blue chips such as John Keells Holdings Plc.