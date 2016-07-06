BRIEF-International Business Settlement enters strategic cooperation agreement with Gazprombank
May 19 International Business Settlement Holdings Ltd
July 6 Thin Film Electronics ASA :
* Partners with global pharmaceutical company to create NFC Technology Platform for medical devices
* Entered into an agreement with a Fortune 500 pharmaceutical firm to create an NFC OpenSense platform for medical devices

* Says three shareholders including Li Dongsheng sign agreement to act in concert, with combined holdings of 12.28 percent in the company