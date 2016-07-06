BRIEF-Xiamen Unigroup Xue to acquire stake in FIC Global's unit
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
July 6 Abengoa SA :
* Says to sell activity of its subsidiary Abentel to Ericsson
* Under the deal Abentel's assets, projects and employees will be transferred to Ericsson
* It is planned that about 500 professionals specialized in fiber networks rollout and Abengoa's services will join Ericsson
* The agreement to be closed during the third quarter of 2016 Source text: bit.ly/29hoiTv
* Computer Modelling Group Ltd - revenue and costs associated with coflow are estimated to be $4.0 million and $8.3 million, respectively, for fiscal 2018