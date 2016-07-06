July 6 Abengoa SA :

* Says to sell activity of its subsidiary Abentel to Ericsson

* Under the deal Abentel's assets, projects and employees will be transferred to Ericsson

* It is planned that about 500 professionals specialized in fiber networks rollout and Abengoa's services will join Ericsson

* The agreement to be closed during the third quarter of 2016 Source text: bit.ly/29hoiTv

