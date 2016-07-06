July 6 Juventus FC SpA :

* Announces the definitive disposal of the registration rights of player Alvaro Borja Morata Martin (Alvaro Morata) for 30 million euros ($33.15 million) following the exercise by Real Madrid Club de Fútbol of the buy back option right Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)