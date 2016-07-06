BRIEF-India's Globus Spirits March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 43.2 million rupees year ago
July 6 Juventus FC SpA :
* Announces the definitive disposal of the registration rights of player Alvaro Borja Morata Martin (Alvaro Morata) for 30 million euros ($33.15 million) following the exercise by Real Madrid Club de Fútbol of the buy back option right Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
COLOMBO, May 19 Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday, posting the eighth straight gain on week and hitting their highest closing level in more than 16 months, led by blue chips such as John Keells Holdings Plc.