July 6 EastSideCapital SA :

* On July 1 sells 19.81 percent of Swietokrzyski Inkubator Technologii (SIT) for 1.2 million zlotys ($298,400) to Aspesi Investments Limited

* Also on July 1, EBC Solicitors informed about a purchase by EBC Seed Fund Limited 40.19 pct of SIT for 2.5 mln zlotys from EastSideCapital

* Currently EastSideCapital does not hold any SIT's shares

* Decided to sell shares in SIT as its new management decided to finish its financing

* Plans to change its business profile; to inform about it once final decision regarding its new strategy are taken