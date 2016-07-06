July 6 EastSideCapital SA :
* On July 1 sells 19.81 percent of Swietokrzyski Inkubator
Technologii (SIT) for 1.2 million zlotys ($298,400) to Aspesi
Investments Limited
* Also on July 1, EBC Solicitors informed about a
purchase by EBC Seed Fund Limited 40.19 pct of SIT for 2.5 mln
zlotys from EastSideCapital
* Currently EastSideCapital does not hold any SIT's shares
* Decided to sell shares in SIT as its new management
decided to finish its financing
* Plans to change its business profile; to inform about it
once final decision regarding its new strategy are taken
($1 = 4.0218 zlotys)
