BRIEF-India's Globus Spirits March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 43.2 million rupees year ago
July 6 KI Group SpA :
* Says the dividend of 0.120 euro per share proposed by the board on June 29 is classified as extraordinary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9040 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 43.2 million rupees year ago
COLOMBO, May 19 Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday, posting the eighth straight gain on week and hitting their highest closing level in more than 16 months, led by blue chips such as John Keells Holdings Plc.