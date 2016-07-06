MOVES-APG Asset Management CEO to step down
May 19 Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV said Eduard van Gelderen, chief executive of its asset management unit, will step down on Aug. 1.
July 6 Huntsman Corp :
* Huntsman announces plan to close its south african titanium dioxide (TIO2) manufacturing facility
* Production at plant will end during Q4 2016
* Manufacturing facility based in umbogintwini, South Africa employs approximately 140 associates
* Cost savings from this closure are in addition to approximately $200 million previously announced
* Closure of facility will have a cash pay-back of less than two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 19 Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV said Eduard van Gelderen, chief executive of its asset management unit, will step down on Aug. 1.
MOSCOW, May 19 The Wannacry cyber attack compromised Russian banks' systems in some isolated cases, the Russian central bank said on Friday, in the first official acknowledgement by Moscow that the attack had an impact on the banking system.