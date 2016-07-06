MOVES-APG Asset Management CEO to step down
May 19 Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV said Eduard van Gelderen, chief executive of its asset management unit, will step down on Aug. 1.
July 6 Sama Resources Inc
* And Section Rouge Media Inc. Enter into reverse takeover transaction to form new graphite exploration and development company
* Section will acquire 100% of shares of SRG in consideration of 20 million common shares of section
* Deemed value per share is CDN$0.10, for a total purchase price of cdn$2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 19 The Wannacry cyber attack compromised Russian banks' systems in some isolated cases, the Russian central bank said on Friday, in the first official acknowledgement by Moscow that the attack had an impact on the banking system.