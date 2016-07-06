MOVES-APG Asset Management CEO to step down
May 19 Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV said Eduard van Gelderen, chief executive of its asset management unit, will step down on Aug. 1.
July 6 Canadian Solar Inc
* Canadian Solar sells solar power projects in China
* Canadian Solar Inc says deal valued at approximately RMB218.5 million ( US$32.8 million )
* Create Technology & Science Co., Ltd. has agreed to purchase Canadian Solar's operating solar power projects in Funing County
* Deal to be effective after create technology & science gets approval from its board and from state-owned assets supervisory body Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV said Eduard van Gelderen, chief executive of its asset management unit, will step down on Aug. 1.
MOSCOW, May 19 The Wannacry cyber attack compromised Russian banks' systems in some isolated cases, the Russian central bank said on Friday, in the first official acknowledgement by Moscow that the attack had an impact on the banking system.