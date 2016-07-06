July 6 Canadian Solar Inc

* Canadian Solar sells solar power projects in China

* Canadian Solar Inc says deal valued at approximately RMB218.5 million ( US$32.8 million )

* Create Technology & Science Co., Ltd. has agreed to purchase Canadian Solar's operating solar power projects in Funing County

* Deal to be effective after create technology & science gets approval from its board and from state-owned assets supervisory body