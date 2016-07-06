Campbell Soup's profit drops 4.8 pct
May 19 Campbell Soup Co reported a 4.8 percent drop in quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by higher promotions and weak demand for products in its C-Fresh unit, soups and V8 vegetable juices.
July 6 Organic Farma Zdrowia SA (OFZ) :
* Italy-Based EcorNaturaSi S.p.A. has acquired 2,703,605 shares in the company, representing c. 60.32 pct stake
* Prior to the transaction, EcorNaturaSi did not own any of the company's shares
* Coouperatief AVALLON MBO U.A sold 2 mln of OFZ's shares
* An entity affiliated with Coouperatief AVALLON MBO U.A sold 169,751 of OFZ's shares
* Slawomir Chlon sold 156,914 of OFZ's shares
* Przemyslaw Tomaszewski sold 120,146 of OFZ's shares
* Says recommended issue of bonus shares in proportion of 1:2