US STOCKS-Futures rise as Trump slump eases
May 19 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday as a sense of calm prevailed over Wall Street in a week that was dominated by political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's presidency.
July 6 Osisko Mining Corp :
* Osisko initiates exploration at Souart
* Plans to drill approximately 3,000 metres in this first phase to test gold mineralized structure east of historical resource
May 19 Futures on Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as investors awaited inflation and retail sales data.