US STOCKS-Futures rise as Trump slump eases
May 19 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday as a sense of calm prevailed over Wall Street in a week that was dominated by political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's presidency.
July 6 Exlservice Holdings Inc :
* Says terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Says EXL has made employment inducement equity awards to nine new non-executive employees
* EXL acquires insurance platform provider liss systems to enhance digital customer acquisition and policy administration
* Says LISS will become part of EXL's insurance business unit and continue to be based in London Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 19 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday as a sense of calm prevailed over Wall Street in a week that was dominated by political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's presidency.
May 19 Futures on Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as investors awaited inflation and retail sales data.