July 6 Dada SpA :
* Signs a binding agreement via unit Register.it SpA for the acquisition of the business of
Sfera Network Srl
* Sfera Network will transfer its sfera business unit to a Newco and, at closing date,
Register.it will acquire 100 percent of the share capital of the Newco
* Purchase price for the acquisition of the entire share capital of the Newco ranges from a
minimum of 3.3 million euros ($3.65 million) to a maximum of 3.7 million euros, subject to
financial performance
* To finance transaction by relying partly on equity and partly on medium/longterm loans
($1 = 0.9032 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)