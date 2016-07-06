July 6 GuestLogix Inc :

* GuestLogix Inc enters into agreement for acquisition of its onboard business

* Transaction is subject to approval of Ontario Superior Court Of Justice

* Canadian Investor Group comprised of Stornoway Portfolio Management Inc, Bridgecorp Canada Inc, Logan Peak Capital Inc and Klass Capital Corporation

* Acquisition of its onboard business by a Canadian investor group

* Company intends to seek court approval of transaction on July 13, 2016 Source text for Eikon: