UPDATE 1-Hong Kong c.bank unveils fresh measures to check property price surge
* Measures include lowering LTV ratio and debt-service ratio limit
July 6 PartnerRe Ltd
* Partnerre announces new appointments following previously announced restructuring
* Partnerre now has three worldwide business segments: Property & Casualty, Specialty Lines, and Life & Health
* Partnerre has appointed Scott Altstadt to newly created role of Chief Underwriting Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Measures include lowering LTV ratio and debt-service ratio limit
LONDON, May 19 If you fly into London City in two years' time, air traffic controllers won't see your plane through a window but will guide it down from screens 70 miles away as the airport becomes one of the first in a major capital to use a digital control tower.