US STOCKS-Futures rise as Trump slump eases
May 19 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday as a sense of calm prevailed over Wall Street in a week that was dominated by political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's presidency.
July 6 Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc
* Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc. sells 824 electronic gaming machine seats for total cash consideration of $3.25 million
* Purchase price is payable by purchaser in full in cash on completion of sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
May 19 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday as a sense of calm prevailed over Wall Street in a week that was dominated by political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's presidency.
May 19 Futures on Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as investors awaited inflation and retail sales data.