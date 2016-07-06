BRIEF-Kaluga Automotive Electrical Equipment Plant recommends no FY 2016 dividend
May 19 Kaluga Automotive Electrical Equipment Plant:
July 6 Country Bird Holdings Proprietary Limited
* Offer to acquire entire ordinary share capital of sovereign other than those ordinary shares already held
* Offer also includes any dividends paid from date of this announcement
* Cbh and concert parties currently hold 7.43 million shares in sovereign, about 9.75% of sovereign issued capital
* jse: cbh offer to acquire the entire ordinary share capital of sovereign food investments limited that it or its concert
* Sovereign food investments ltd shareholders advised that cbh makes conditional cash offer
* Offer for a cash consideration of r9.00 per sovereign ordinary share
* Offer represents premium of 25.4% to current share price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Kaluga Automotive Electrical Equipment Plant:
* Approval of the implementation of the separation of HotelInvest into a stand-alone legal entity