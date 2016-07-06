BRIEF-Xiamen Unigroup Xue to acquire stake in FIC Global's unit
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
July 6 Lotto24 AG :
* During first six months, company passed on total winnings of 22.4 million euros ($24.78 million) (prior year: 6.7 million euros) to its customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9039 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
* Destination XL Group Inc reports first quarter financial results