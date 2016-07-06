July 6 Sponda Oyj :

* Says to sell a shopping centre in Moscow

* Says is selling the Solnechniy I shopping centre situated in Moscow to LLC IT Development at a price of about $11 million, corresponding to the property's fair value at the end of June

* Says agreed sale of the Solnechniy I shopping centre is a part of Sponda's strategy to sell its property in Russia Source text for Eikon:

