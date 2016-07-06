BRIEF-India's Globus Spirits March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 43.2 million rupees year ago
July 6 Kotipizza Group Oyj :
* Total sales of Kotipizza chain, which is a part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, grew 11.7 percent in June
* Same-store sales grew 13.0 percent in June compared to those in previous year.
* Says June monthly sales were highest in history of chain. Source text for Eikon:
COLOMBO, May 19 Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday, posting the eighth straight gain on week and hitting their highest closing level in more than 16 months, led by blue chips such as John Keells Holdings Plc.