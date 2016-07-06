BRIEF-India's Globus Spirits March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 43.2 million rupees year ago
July 6 Industrial Milk Company SA :
* Gets us $20 million loan from European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to finance working capital needs of the company's farming operations in Ukraine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
COLOMBO, May 19 Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday, posting the eighth straight gain on week and hitting their highest closing level in more than 16 months, led by blue chips such as John Keells Holdings Plc.