BRIEF-Computer Modelling Group Ltd posts Q4 earnings $0.07/shr
* Computer Modelling Group Ltd - revenue and costs associated with coflow are estimated to be $4.0 million and $8.3 million, respectively, for fiscal 2018
July 6 Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc
* Upon termination of agreement under specified circumstances, will be required to pay cash termination fee to centerra of $35 million Source text - bit.ly/29lgjGr Further company coverage:
* Computer Modelling Group Ltd - revenue and costs associated with coflow are estimated to be $4.0 million and $8.3 million, respectively, for fiscal 2018
* Destination XL Group Inc reports first quarter financial results