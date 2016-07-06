BRIEF-Computer Modelling Group Ltd posts Q4 earnings $0.07/shr
* Computer Modelling Group Ltd - revenue and costs associated with coflow are estimated to be $4.0 million and $8.3 million, respectively, for fiscal 2018
July 6 (Reuters) -
* Moodstocks says "will be discontinuing our image recognition services soon"
* Paris-based startup Moodstocks says Google has acquired the company
* Destination XL Group Inc reports first quarter financial results