MOVES-APG Asset Management CEO to step down
May 19 Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV said Eduard van Gelderen, chief executive of its asset management unit, will step down on Aug. 1.
July 6 Dominion Diamond Corp :
* Departure of its chief financial officer, Ron Cameron.
* Board has determined to continue to focus on development opportunities at company's core assets
* Announces update on its capital allocation strategy, which includes allocating capital to returning capital through share buyback
* Has also entered into a process to dispose of a non-core asset
* Will also pursue divestment of its Toronto office building.
* Asset is co's 100 per cent owned office building located in downtown Toronto and sale is expected to occur in Q3 of fiscal 2017
* Current dividend policy will not be changed until company has more visibility on short-term impacts of June 23 fire in Ekati process plant
* Cara Allaway will fill CFO role on an acting basis as Dominion conducts recruitment for a new CFO Source text for Eikon:
May 19 Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV said Eduard van Gelderen, chief executive of its asset management unit, will step down on Aug. 1.
MOSCOW, May 19 The Wannacry cyber attack compromised Russian banks' systems in some isolated cases, the Russian central bank said on Friday, in the first official acknowledgement by Moscow that the attack had an impact on the banking system.