US STOCKS-Futures rise as Trump slump eases
May 19 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday as a sense of calm prevailed over Wall Street in a week that was dominated by political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's presidency.
July 6 Torstar Corp
* Torstar announces David Holland retiring as president and CEO
* Says initiated a search to fill joint position of president and CEO of Torstar
May 19 Futures on Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as investors awaited inflation and retail sales data.