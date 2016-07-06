July 6 Fitch on Greece :

* Confidence needed to lift Greek Bank Capital Controls

* Economic,Political environment remains fragile and confidence has not yet returned to financial system

* Forecast another year of economic contraction for Greece in 2016, with GDP contracting by 0.9%, with gradual improvement coming in 2017