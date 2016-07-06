BRIEF-India's BPL posts March-qtr net loss
* March quarter net loss 22.7 million rupees versus profit 39.4 million rupees year ago
July 6 Sanofi SA :
* Sanofi Genzyme begins pivotal phase 2/3 trial of olipudase alfa for adult patients with acid sphingomyelinase deficiency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* REG-SANOFI RECEIVES CHMP RECOMMENDATION FOR APPROVAL OF INSULIN LISPRO BIOSIMILAR