US STOCKS-Futures rise as Trump slump eases
May 19 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday as a sense of calm prevailed over Wall Street in a week that was dominated by political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's presidency.
July 6 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Vertex and Moderna establish exclusive collaboration to discover and develop mrna therapeutics(tm) for cystic fibrosis
* Vertex will also pay Moderna future development and regulatory milestones of up to $275 million
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals says $275 million payment, including $220 million in reimbursement milestones, as well as tiered royalty payments on future sales
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc says Moderna to receive $40 million upfront, made up of a $20 million cash payment and a $20 million convertible note investment
* Vertex and Moderna will conduct exclusive research, development and commercialization activities to advance mrna therapeutics
* Will lead all preclinical, development and commercialization activities associated with advancement of mrna therapeutics
* Will fund all expenses related to collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
May 19 Futures on Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as investors awaited inflation and retail sales data.