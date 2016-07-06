MOVES-APG Asset Management CEO to step down
May 19 Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV said Eduard van Gelderen, chief executive of its asset management unit, will step down on Aug. 1.
July 6 Columbus A/S :
* Concluded a conditional agreement about acquisition of CSG (Client Strategy Group), an ERP consultancy in the US
* Acquisition is financed by Columbus' own available funds
* Amount to be paid at closing of agreement on July 15 2016 is 34.3 million Danish crowns ($5.1 million)
* Remaining amount of 8.6 million crowns is dependent on agreed earnings targets, and is expected to be paid over next two years
* Expects to take over net assets of 3.3 million crowns adjusted to fair value at acquisition
* Acquisition is expected to contribute with a revenue in level of 14.3 million crowns and EBITDA in level of 3.5 million crowns in period from July 15 2016 (closing)
* Maintains previously announced expectations to revenue in 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7188 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, May 19 The Wannacry cyber attack compromised Russian banks' systems in some isolated cases, the Russian central bank said on Friday, in the first official acknowledgement by Moscow that the attack had an impact on the banking system.