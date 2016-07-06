CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of inflation, retail sales data
May 19 Futures on Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as investors awaited inflation and retail sales data.
July 6 Tullow Oil Plc :
* Initial pricing terms of its offering of $300 million of convertible bonds due 2021, announced earlier today
* Initial conversion price will be set at 30 pct premium on volume weighted average price of an ordinary share opening and closing on July 6
* Settlement is expected to take place on or about July 12 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
May 19 Futures on Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as investors awaited inflation and retail sales data.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Kazakh Banks Datawatch 1Q17 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898429 MOSCOW/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its Kazakh Banks Datawatch for 1Q17, consisting of key data from banks' regulatory financial statements and disclosures sourced primarily from the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) and Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. The 1Q17 report consists of data in pdf and xlsx formats, charts an