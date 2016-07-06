July 6 Tullow Oil Plc :

* Initial pricing terms of its offering of $300 million of convertible bonds due 2021, announced earlier today

* Initial conversion price will be set at 30 pct premium on volume weighted average price of an ordinary share opening and closing on July 6

* Settlement is expected to take place on or about July 12 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)