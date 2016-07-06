Fitch Publishes Kazakh Banks Datawatch 1Q17

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Kazakh Banks Datawatch 1Q17 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898429 MOSCOW/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its Kazakh Banks Datawatch for 1Q17, consisting of key data from banks' regulatory financial statements and disclosures sourced primarily from the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) and Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. The 1Q17 report consists of data in pdf and xlsx formats, charts an