US STOCKS-Futures rise as Trump slump eases
May 19 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday as a sense of calm prevailed over Wall Street in a week that was dominated by political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's presidency.
July 6 Marcolin USA Eyewear Corp
* Omega and Marcolin Group have agreed to an exclusive collaboration to create Omega branded sunglasses
* First summer collection will be available exclusively in Omega boutiques around world from August 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
May 19 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday as a sense of calm prevailed over Wall Street in a week that was dominated by political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's presidency.
May 19 Futures on Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as investors awaited inflation and retail sales data.