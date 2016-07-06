CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of inflation, retail sales data
May 19 Futures on Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as investors awaited inflation and retail sales data.
July 6 (Reuters) -
* Mohamed El-Erian says look for U.S. companies with "strong balance sheets, positive cash flow and good management"-CNBC
* Mohamed El-Erian says "I would be a selective buyer of U.S. equities on dips and I think we are going to get a lot more volatility going forward" -CNBC (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 19 Futures on Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as investors awaited inflation and retail sales data.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Kazakh Banks Datawatch 1Q17 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898429 MOSCOW/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its Kazakh Banks Datawatch for 1Q17, consisting of key data from banks' regulatory financial statements and disclosures sourced primarily from the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) and Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. The 1Q17 report consists of data in pdf and xlsx formats, charts an