US STOCKS-Futures rise as Trump slump eases
May 19 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday as a sense of calm prevailed over Wall Street in a week that was dominated by political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's presidency.
July 6 Providence Service Corp
* Addition of Carter, Coulter and Wright to providence board of directors increases number of directors to eight
* Providence Service Corporation announces appointment of Todd J. Carter, David A. Coulter and Frank J. Wright to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday as a sense of calm prevailed over Wall Street in a week that was dominated by political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's presidency.
May 19 Futures on Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as investors awaited inflation and retail sales data.