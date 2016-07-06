July 6 Sky Ridge Resources Ltd

* Entered letter of intent effective July 4, pursuant to which co has agreed to acquire Southern Arc Minerals Japan Kk (samj)

* In exchange for its ownership of SAMJ, Southern Arc will receive 50 million pre-consolidation common shares of company

* Intends to complete private placement financing involving issuance of 25 million pre-consolidation common shares for $0.20/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: