July 6 Globe Trade Centre Sa :

* Approval of secondary listing of shares in Globe Trade Centre S.A. on JOHANNESBURG STOCK EXCHANGE

* Abridged pre-listing statement prepared in connection with secondary listing and approved by JSE is to be published on SENS prior to listing date, on or about August 11

* Will announce listing date and fact of commencement of trading in shares separately