BRIEF-India's BPL posts March-qtr net loss
* March quarter net loss 22.7 million rupees versus profit 39.4 million rupees year ago
July 6 Ab-Biotics SA :
* Obtains patent for its product I3.1 in Philippines
* The product is a probiotic composition for treatment of gastrointestinal inflammation
Source text: bit.ly/29ypVKK
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net loss 22.7 million rupees versus profit 39.4 million rupees year ago
* REG-SANOFI RECEIVES CHMP RECOMMENDATION FOR APPROVAL OF INSULIN LISPRO BIOSIMILAR